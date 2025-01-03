7 income support measures and 18 tax cuts to roll out in 2025

Seven income support measures and 18 tax reductions will be introduced in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

These are “important initiatives, amounting to 1.5 billion euros, to increase the disposable income of citizens.”

The ministry also stated that “the strengthening of the disposable income of employees and pensioners and the further tax reductions are based on the stronger economic growth of the last years and the successes in limiting tax evasion, following the European fiscal framework that sets specific annual limits for expenditure increases.”

These reductions come as a continuation of the significant interventions implemented by the government since 2019, abolishing or reducing a total of over 70 taxes.