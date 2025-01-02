Chiou to “N”: Short-term rentals account for 60% of tourists to Greece

Andreas Chiou, President of Greek Property Managers Association, in an interview with Naftemporiki TV spoke about the uncertainty that exists among Airbnb managers.

“Taxes impose significant strain on short-term rentals that there is no hope of staying competitive with our neighboring countries,” Chiou stressed and added:

“Someone does not know whether he should invest in Greece, especially after the implementation of the law that prohibits short-term rentals in the 3 areas of the center of Athens.”

On the Airbnb strike in Greece

Regarding the Association’s proposals, Chiou said that “we discussed and took the decision, at least as a warning, to close the calendar (i.e. no one can rent) for February until we see the details of this bill.”

The President of the Greek Property Managers Association underlined that “short-term rentals bring 60% of tourists to Greece.”