Papoutsanis: Enhanced sustainable development profile with Vegan and UpCycling product lines

Papoutsanis is strengthening its sustainable development profile with the Vegan UpCycling product series while its goal is to expand the range of sustainable products (shower gels, shampoos).

In particular, the new Vegan hotel series UpC, which has been developed in collaboration with Papoutsanis and a Greek startup, introduces the principles of the circular economy to the hotel market.

Utilizing espresso residues, the UpC (UpCycling) series incorporates the active ingredients derived from them into the formula of hotel products, while at the same time attempting to utilize them for their packaging.

The company’s CEO Menelaos Tasopoulos stated that “our strategy is inextricably linked to sustainable development and aims to create and distribute added value for our customers, partners, human resources and all other stakeholders through the company’s four business sectors, branded products, hotel market, third-party products (industrial sales, private label) and industrial sales of soap mass. Papoutsanis is committed to continuing to focus on its sustainable development, remaining true to its vision and timeless values that have made it a pioneering company in the soapmaking industry, creating added value for its stakeholders.”

The company’s products are sold in most European countries, America, Asia, Africa, New Zealand and Australia.