Five Greek stocks in the top-10 of listed shipping companies

Analysts gave a vote of confidence to listed shipping companies of Greek interests, emphasizing that – despite the growing challenges – the shipping industry remains a key pillar of global trade.

In the list published by the stock trading website Insider Monkey for the 10 best shipping company stocks, half of them are of Greek interests and are the top picks of both institutional investors and hedge funds.

Μore specifically, Global Ship Lease, which has 68 container ships, is in 10th place. As the analysis stated, the company manages medium and smaller containerships, which serve the global trade industry with an emphasis on flexibility and efficiency.

In this context, analysts “see” an upside potential of 42.20% in Global Ship Lease’s stock, while they reported that 22 hedge funds are betting on the shipping industry.

Shipping company Safe Bulkers, listed on the US capital market, ranks 9th with 46 ships in the water and 7 under construction. The company is a provider of dry bulk maritime transportation services and specializes in the transportation of cargoes such as coal, grain and iron ore.

According to analysts, Safe Bulkers has an upside potential of 48.76%, while 11 hedge funds invest in the company, whose share price is at 3.63 dollars. Regarding the company’s orderbook, seven Kamsarmax of IMO GHG Phase 3 – NOx Tier III category are under construction, two of which are dual-fuel methanol, with scheduled deliveries, one in 2025, four in 2026 and two in 2027. The total construction cost of new ships reaches approximately 662.1 million dollars, of which 455.6 million or 69% have already been paid.

Navios Maritime Partners is in 4th place on the list. Navios’ fleet consists of 74 dry bulk carriers, 48 container ships and 56 tankers, including 20 new vessels (14 Aframax/LR2 tankers and six MR2 product tankers, chartered under bareboat contracts), which are expected to be delivered by the first half of 2028, and seven new containerships, which are expected to be delivered by 2026.

Analysts “see” an upside potential of 71.21% in Navios shares, while emphasizing that 11 hedge funds invest in the shipping company. At the same time, the stock is trading at 44.39.

The analysis gives the “bronze medal” to Star Bulk Carriers Corp, which manages a modern fleet of 161 ships with an average age of about 11 years. The company’s profits in the first half amounted to 180.936 million, compared to 90.1 million in the corresponding period last year, while revenues in the first six months amounted to 612.2 million, compared to 462.7 million in 2023.

Star Bulk Carriers’ Upside Potential is 73.38%, 24 hedge funds are betting on the shipping company, while its stock is trading at 15.25.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., which is currently trading at 20.42 dollars, also features among the ten top companies.

Okeanis’ fleet, consisting of 14 tankers, reported revenues of 112.0 million dollars and profits of 39.6 million dollars for the second quarter of 2024. At the same time, it has an Upside Potential of 115.48%, while 10 hedge funds are investing in the company.