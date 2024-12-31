Volos port is a pioneer in the field of energy saving

The port of Volos will install new photovoltaic systems, in order to cover its existing needs for 100% of its electricity by the summer of 2025.

The relevant contract was signed between the CEO of the port of Volos, Socrates Anagnostos, and the representative of the contractor company ZILLION, Vasilios Ziogos, for the implementation of the project, in the presence of the Director of Technical Services, Thomas Spachos. The project provides for the installation of photovoltaic systems for self-generation of energy, for energy net metering and virtual energy net metering.

Energy net metering is the energy produced from renewable sources (photovoltaics) that will be provided by the ports and “stored” in PPC and which will then be consumed through the netting of the meters.

From the installation of the new photovoltaic systems and the implementation of energy netting (net metering), it is estimated that approximately 2,000,000 kWh will be produced annually, which, with an average electricity supply price of 0.20/kWh (taking into account regulated charges, the Special Consumption Tax and the Special Fee), correspond to savings of approximately 400,000 euros/year.

The project has a budget of 2 million euros, while the contractor’s repayment is expected in five years.