Greece a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council

Greece will assume a role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council until December 31, 2026, starting tomorrow (1/12).

In a period of unstable geopolitical environment – due to developments in Syria, the Middle East, Ukraine – and a total of 55 conflicts raging in all regions of the world, Greece will have an active role in maintaining international peace and security as the country constantly pursues a foreign policy of principles and values, resulting in it being a reliable interlocutor of all countries.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis, stated to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), “diplomacy is either conducted on the basis of International Law, or it is not diplomacy” and this will be Greece’s motto in the Security Council.

Both Gerapetritis and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have emphasized that Greece’s goal is to be a bridge between North and South, East and West and to function as a stabilizing factor.

As of January 1, Greece becomes a co-producer of international policy for the global security architecture with a substantial say, role and responsibility, amid the latest developments which “threaten” security and stability in the wider region.

According to Gerapetritis, Greece’s key priorities throughout its term in the UN Security Council will be the restoration of the true meaning of the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for international law, strengthening the position of women for peace and security, the protection of children in armed conflicts with an emphasis on humanitarian law, addressing the existential threat of the climate crisis and the protection of maritime security, which has suffered serious ruptures due to military operations and terrorist threats.