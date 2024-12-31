Stock Market: The “champion” of blue chips in 2024

Titan Cement is emerging as the “champion” of blue chips for 2024, with its stock rallying more than +87% in the last 12 months, reaching an all-time high (40 euros) and valued at more than 3 billion euros.

And this while the listing of the US subsidiary on Wall Street is awaited, which could provide an additional upgrade for the Greek multinational’s stock.

It is fair to say that investors can rightfully consider themselves… satisfied with the “golden” returns of 2024, however, the anticipation for 2025 is overwhelming.