The Dutchman with dividends of 225 million euros in a few months

Ellaktor’s recent decision to proceed with the mega capital return of 0.85 euros to shareholders was rather beneficial for Henry Holterman, the head of the investment fund Reggeborgh Invest B.V., which controls 48.15% of the listed company’s share capital.

The Dutch businessman, who since 2022 has received Greek citizenship as a reward for his systematic investments in the Greek economy, is the big winner of the upcoming distribution, which is expected to be officially approved at the extraordinary general meeting on January 30.

The management’s proposal provides for the disbursement of 295 million euros or 0.85 euros/share (dividend yield of over 42%). Given that Holterman owns almost 1 in 2 shares of Ellaktor, this means that he will receive an amount of around 142 million euros.

The company’s shareholders also received 174 million euros or 0.50 euros/share last July with Holterman receiving a share worth at least 83 million euros. This means that the amount he will have earned exclusively through dividends from Ellaktor exceeds 225 million euros in a period of a few months.