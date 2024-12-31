January Effect: 5+2 business developments stimulate investment interest

If you are one of those investors who let fate determine their investment strategy, you have another reason to be optimistic about 2025, given the performance of the Greek stock market.

Statistics over the last five years have shown that the January Effect has provided positive returns for European stock market indices and the Athens Stock Exchange, which has recorded four consecutive years on an upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, at least seven business developments are expected in January 2025, concerning share placements, delistings, stock listings abroad, divestments and transfers from the Alternative Market (ENA) to the Main Market of the Stock Exchange, which will enhance investment interest in the coming year.

Five of them will attract the investors’ interest in early 2025. More specifically, it is the listing of Titan America, a subsidiary of the Titan group, on Wall Street, the agreement between CVC Capital – Hellenic HealthCare Group and the state investment fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the acquisition of Europa Insurance by Europa Holdings, a scheme that resulted from the merger of Kloukinas – Lappas with Intracom Properties, the placement of Attica Group and the transfer of Real Consulting from the Alternative to the Main Market of the ATHEX. The other two concern the share delistings of Terna Energy and VIS Packaging.