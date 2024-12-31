Tourism for All: The program for the new cycle signed-The beneficiaries and the amounts

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni signed the agreement for the “2025 Tourism for all” program.

“The Ministry of Tourism’s program aims to boost domestic tourism and regional development,” the minister underlined.

According to the program, there will be an increased subsidy for mountain and winter tourism in the low season (program starts 30/4 & from 1/10 to 31/12).

Potential beneficiaries who meet the income criteria can choose when submitting the application which period they will use their card (low or high).

An increased subsidy is also provided for vulnerable population groups: pensioners, families with three and more children, single-parent families, people with disabilities and parents with disabled children, with amounts reaching 600 euros.

The ministry also pointed out that the program will promote areas affected by natural disasters as well as the country’s mountainous destinations.

The budget of the new third cycle amounts to approximately 18 million euros, while it is planned to utilize the unallocated amounts of the second cycle as they will be formed after 31/12/2024.