Stock market: The high returns and the 1.5 billion euros of tech-listed companies

A year “full” of acquisitions, high growth rates and generous valuations is coming to an end for the Technology – Information Technology – Software sector on the Athens Stock Exchange, where the sector’s footprint is estimated at 1.5 billion euros (cumulative capitalization). And this, despite the “mega” loss of Epsilon Net-Entersoft.

Investment interest in … technology remains “hot”, which is confirmed on the one hand by the satisfactory returns of the majority of listed companies (9/13 with a positive sign), on the other hand by the “inflated” valuations, which of course, for the time being have not reached the unimaginable levels observed abroad.

At the same time, the main asset, in addition to the leading role in the ongoing digitalization of the economy and businesses, is the maintenance of high growth rates. This, in fact, is the guarantee for the sector to see new great deals in 2025.



The returns of 2024

As for the achievements of 2024, the acquisition of Epsilon Net- Entersoft at much higher prices than the annual profitability has led the shares to a remarkable rally. Thus, the investor sees Q&R jump +94.0%, ILYDA following at +46.3%, but also Profile System gaining at least +23%, exceeding the valuation of 123 million euros.

In addition, Performance Technologies and Logismos are strengthening by 13.3% and 22.5%, respectively.

The changes for Quest Holdings, Ideal Holdings and Austriacard are proving to be somewhat milder, whose portfolio is of course not purely technological. The first increases by +4.2%, while the other two fall by more than -7%. Losses are also recorded by the shares of Space and CPI.

And there are also the companies in the sector, which come from the Alternative Market.

Real Consulting, which is expected to make the “leap” to the Main Market in 2025, is currently valued at 73 million euros, recording an increase of +29.2% since the beginning of 2024.

SoftWeb is “running” at a rate of over 100%, while its capitalization exceeds 9 million euros.

Special mention should also be made to DotSoft, which presents a “championship” performance of +253%, as a result of which it is now worth 46 million euros.

Shares in the Technology – Information Technology – Software sector (capitalization / change in 2024)

• Quest 643 million euros / +4.2%

• Ideal 280 million euros / -7.2%

• Austriacard 212 million euros / -7.3%

• Profile 128 million euros / +23.2%

• Performance Technologies 76 million euros / +13.3%

• Real Consulting 73 million euros / +29.2%

• DotSoft 46 million euros / +253.7%

• Space 38 million euros / -19.9%

• Q&R 31 million euros / +94.0%

• ILYDA 18 million euros / +46.3%

• SoftWeb 9 million euros / +102.3%

• Logismos 7 million euros / +22.5%

• CPI 5 million euros / -20.7%