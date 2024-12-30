Greek shipyards’ pivotal role in economic development

2024 was a milestone year for Greece’s shipyards – Skaramangas, Syros and Elefsis.

ONEX’s effort began in 2018 in Syros, followed by Elefsis in 2022. Today, the group’s development plan for the next five years includes investments totaling 250 million euros, aiming to create the right conditions so that the shipbuilding units can serve up to 300 Suezmax per year, while simultaneously expanding into neighboring industrial and energy sectors.

As for Skaramangas, the largest shipyard in the country, the goal is to be able to repair LNG carriers, making it the only shipyard in Greece and one of the few in Europe that will serve these ships.

The goal is also to create a new floating dock that will be able to serve ships smaller than Suezmaxes and Aframaxes.

Skaramangas Shipyards also focus on mega yachts, as well as shipbuilding and ship repair for the Navy and the Greek Coast Guard.

The Greek-owned ships have also given a vote of confidence to Greek shipyards for their repairs.

Alongside the three main shipyards, a series of smaller ones also operate, in Chalkida, Perama and Salamis.

All of this constitutes a “very heavy” industry, which may have a total impact on the country’s GDP of over 2%.

More specifically, according to ONEX calculations, the total impact of the resumption of Elefsis Shipyards on the Greek economy is seen reaching 1% of GDP.

However, the impact on the country’s defense may be even greater, since Greece may be able to build warships once again.