Masdar’s stake in Terna Energy is now close to 85%, as part of the ongoing public offering.

At the beginning of the relevant process, the Arabs controlled 70.43%, or 83,357,830 shares and voting rights.

Today, Masdar holds 118,355,090 shares and voting rights, which correspond to 84.78% of the listed company.

This means that the Arabs have acquired an additional 16,984,573 shares, which equals 14.35%.