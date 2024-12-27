Clothing: 14.4% jump in retail sales in October; exports down

Retail sales of clothing in Greece recorded a significant increase of 14.4% in October, while exports dropped 9.5%.

According to data from the Hellenic Fashion Industry Association (SEPEE), a small increase was recorded in retail sales of clothing in the domestic market in January-October 2024, while exports continued their downward trend that began in 2023.

Retail sales of clothing in the domestic market in the ten months recorded an increase of 3.7% and amounted to 2.8 billion euros from 2.7 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2023.

Double-digit decrease in exports in 10 months

The exports of clothes continued their downward trend due to the continued reduced demand in international markets.

The total value of exports of the clothing – textile chain in the first ten months of 2024 fell to 1.36 billion euros compared to 1.56 billion euros in 2023, recording a decrease of 12.9%. Clothing exports fell by 13.2%, textiles by 18.7% and cotton by 5.1%.

Imports also down

Imports also dropped 3.3% to 2.76 billion euros in 2024, compared to 2.87 billion euros in the first ten months of 2023. The decrease in imports in clothing amounted to 0.3% and in textiles to 11.5%.