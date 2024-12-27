Considerable amount of debt not settled

A large number of debtors have not proceeded with a debt settlement, according to official data.

More specifically, 96.7% or 104.85 billion euros of the overdue debts totaling 108.45 billion euros to the Tax Bureau remain unsettled.

Debts that have been settled amount to only 3.6 billion euros and cover only 3.3% of the total overdue debts to the Tax Bureau.

A large part of overdue debts which is not settled are debts that have been classified as uncollectible, that is, debts whose collection is objectively impossible, because the debtor no longer has assets to seize and sell, as all the provided enforcement procedures on the debtor’s movables, immovables and claims have been exhausted.

Another, even larger, part of this amount concerns debts that have remained unpaid for over a decade and are now almost impossible to collect, as they include huge amounts of accumulated interest and surcharges.