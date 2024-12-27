The Finance Ministry’s plans for 2025; investments and reforms

The Annual Action Plan of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance features 36 emblematic strategies, including 13 investments and 23 reforms.

The ministry’s Plan includes 17 new legislative initiatives and 110 pending secondary legislation.

More specifically, the Plan includes a series of new reforms such as the strategy for the development of the capital market, the new green tax reform and the restructuring of institutions and procedures for the utilization of public property, as well as the implementation of reforms such as interventions to reduce the commissions collected by banks from a series of transactions and the reduction of taxes.

The establishment of a government park (former PYRKAL), the implementation of the National Private Debt Management Strategy, as well as a series of privatizations such as the Egnatia Motorway, the ports of Volos, Kavala, Lavrio and Cruise Ports are some of the investments expected to be implemented by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance in 2025.