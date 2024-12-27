Souroti: Investments in equipment, expansion to new markets

Souroti SA is expected to register a 26% increase in turnover to 17.2 million euros in 2024 compared to 2023 and 70% compared to 2022, according to its management, continuing its upward trend.

Regarding the export channel, a major strategic approach to new foreign markets has begun, while distribution to organized retail (Modern Trade) has increased.

As the company’s general manager and CEO, Frida Meletidis, stated the second phase of the installation of new mechanical equipment will be completed immediately (by the end of December), “in order to be able to support the stable quality, but also the increased demand for our products. The third phase will be implemented in the first quarter of 2025, while the final phase will include a new factory with new production lines, as well as the most modern machinery to ensure the quality of our products, as well as the protection of the environment. All of the above are part of the company’s five-year sustainable development plan, which does not simply aim at growth, but at ensuring sustainability and responsibility towards the environment, local communities and future generations.”