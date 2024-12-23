7 most promising Greek startups at Endeavor’s Scale Up

According to the report of the 7 startups that completed the 8th Cycle of Scale Up by Endeavor Greece, they accounted for over 50 million dollars and 242 jobs internationally, with over half of them in Greece.

This is the first international program from Greece that selects and supports the most promising Rising Star founders worldwide, who either have a connection to Greece or are interested in developing relationships with the country.

The newly selected companies are based in 6 different markets: Athens, San Francisco, New Mexico, Bellevue, New Zealand and London. They represent a wide range of industries and sectors with a high growth rate, such as life sciences, sports technology, travel technology, entertainment and consumer technology.

Despite their presence in 6 markets, 5 out of 7 companies have their main headquarters and most of their team in Greece. All of this confirms the position that Greek origin, international orientation and global product footprint are essential elements for the emergence and development of the Greek startup ecosystem.

The list of companies includes