Crete-Attica electrical interconnection completed

The construction of the Crete-Attica electrical interconnection is an important milestone for the national electricity system.

After the necessary tests, it is expected to be put into operation in the spring of 2025, i.e. at the start of the tourist season.

Island interconnections have multiple positive benefits for consumers (cost reduction), the national economy (reduction in fuel imports), the environment (reduction in pollutant emissions and increased use of renewable energy sources). This is especially true for the Crete interconnection, due to the size of the island and the volume of electricity demand that increases in the summer with tourist traffic.

Following the interconnection, the power generation units in Crete, which operate with liquid fuels, will be phased out, burdening the account of public utilities financed by consumers through electricity bills. The benefit is estimated at 300 million euros per year. At the same time, the emission of 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year produced by the units in Crete will be avoided and the further development of RES units in Crete will be allowed.