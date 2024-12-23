Hellenic Cables: Contract with RTE for the Bretagne Sud project

Hellenic Cables, in a joint venture with Jan De Nul Luxemburg SA, has signed a framework agreement with the French Electricity Transmission System Operator, Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE).

According to the announcement, the awarded project “Bretagne Sud” includes the design, construction and installation of high-voltage submarine cables as well as the design, construction and supply of high-voltage onshore cable systems to support France’s renewable energy targets.

Connecting future offshore wind farms to the mainland

The project, located off the coast of southern Brittany, will provide cable systems that will support the connection of future offshore wind farms to the country’s mainland grid.

Hellenic Cables will supply 390 km of 225kV export cables, of which 150 km will be submarine and 240 km will be land cables. The project will create three main cable connections, which will then allow the connection of an initial 250 MW floating offshore wind farm and later a second one, increasing the total capacity to 750 MW. These cables will play a crucial role in providing clean energy to the French electricity grid.

Hellenic Cables will undertake the design, construction, connection, testing and commissioning of the 225kV cables, while Jan De Nul will be responsible for the transport, installation and protection of the cables.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ expanded facility in Corinth, with delivery expected between 2028 and 2030, while the land cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ land cable facility in Thebes.