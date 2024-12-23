Innovation and Technology in EYDAP’s Water Supply and Sewerage Infrastructure

Continuous research and development are areas of critical importance for the evolution, modernization and growth of a modern company such as EYDAP. Proper management of operations is based on reliable data collection and analysis, and this is achieved mainly through the use of new digital technologies.

Reliable Water Supply Network

EYDAP has to provide water to areas with a ground altitude of 0 to 600 meters above sea level. In order to better control the pressure of the pipes, the water supply network is monitored on a 24-hour basis by a remote-control system.

For better management of the network, EYDAP has begun replacing existing problematic flow meters in the network’s supply pipes with new ones.

Pipeline Replacement

EYDAP’s water supply network consists of pipes of various cross-sections and different materials which have been installed over the years depending on the water supply needs of each season.

The operating conditions of the pipes are evaluated by EYDAP and then a program is implemented to replace them with new ones.

It also continues the targeted and documented priority replacement of the water supply network, which includes the replacement of approximately 150km of pipes corresponding to around 1.5% of the total network per year, always following global best practices.

Smart grid – smart meters

Aiming at the sustainability of the resource and the coverage of water supply needs, EYDAP manages water demand, developing programs to reduce leaks (pressure management, water supply zones, immediate repair of damages, etc.).

In the context of the transformation aimed at modernizing and optimizing network management, the Company is in the process of developing a “Smart Grid.”

The smart grid regulates and controls the production and distribution of the resource and aims at the smart interconnection of consumers and production with the ultimate goal of a more economical and safer network with reduced losses.

At the same time, it continues the installation of new household water meters to replace the existing ones of older technology. More specifically, 1,090 old mechanical water meters of special flows with cross-sections of 2΄΄ to 8΄΄ have already been replaced with electronic water meters of modern technology (smart meters) with the same number of dataloggers.