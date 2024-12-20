Containers are “returning” to Piraeus port

Container traffic at all three terminals in the port of Piraeus shows a positive performance, despite the fact that most containerships continue to avoid the Red Sea.

From Pier I managed by the PPA, container traffic exceeded 500,000 in the 11-month period, of which 210,000 concerned domestic traffic, recording an increase of 20% compared to last year.

At the same time, in transit cargo, container traffic from the same pier amounted to 300,000 TEUs, showing a small decrease of 10% compared to last year.

From the piers managed by the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), container traffic for the first time at a monthly level recorded a positive sign, showing an increase of 0.3%.

According to data from Cosco Shipping Port, in November 2024, a total of 363,000 containers were handled from piers II and III compared to 362,000 in the same month of 2023, recording an increase of 0.3%.

In the period January-November 2024, container traffic from piers II and III amounted to 3.861 million TEUs compared to 4.206 million TEUs in the same period of 2023, a decrease of 8.2%.

36 terminals

The total container traffic in the 36 terminals controlled by Cosco Shipping Ports, a member of the Cosco Shipping Group, continued to increase in November 2024, by 2.3%.

Specifically, 9.520 million containers were handled from all terminals managed by Cosco, compared to 9.308 in the same month of 2023.

In the first 11 months of 2024, a total of 102 million containers were handled from the terminals managed by Cosco, compared to 96 million in the corresponding period of 2023, an increase of 6.1%.

In terms of traffic in China, terminals in the Bohai Rim, Yangtze River Delta and Southwest Coast regions performed particularly well, with traffic at Tianjin Container Terminals, Nantong, Wuhan and Beibu Gulf Port increasing by 33.2%, 15.6%, 62.1% and 12.3% month-on-month respectively. Overseas terminals continued to show strong signs of growth, with their traffic increasing by 4.6% month-on-month, among which Abu Dhabi Terminal L.L.C., CSP Spain and CSP Zeebrugge terminals performed very well, with an increase of 23.6%, 16.9% and 293.8%, respectively.