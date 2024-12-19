Diamonds of the Greek Economy 2024-Ktenas: We highlight the healthiest growing companies

Naftemporiki’s general manager Spyros Ktenas underlined during his speech the trust of the business world in the Diamonds of the Greek Economy 2024 event.

Ktenas pointed out that this event is held for 21 years and presents irrefutable proof of the validity of the longest-standing institution of business excellence, which is Naftemporiki’s Diamonds of the Greek Economy.

“This year, we are turning the spotlight on the entire business sector of the country, highlighting the healthiest growing companies – both large and small-medium sized,” he stated, stressing the great development of smaller businesses that were awarded over the previous years.

More specifically, Ktenas stated:

“Welcome to this year’s Diamonds of the Greek Economy event of Naftemporiki – your own event!

It is a strong proof that the business world trusts this particular organization since it is based on an evaluation of companies with STRICTLY OBJECTIVE CRITERIA. The official financial performance of the companies for the first round of awards and the judgment of the members of the Evaluation Committee for the ESG awards are the ONLY CRITERIA for the final result. The resilience over time – this year it is organized for the 21st year – is an irrefutable witness to the validity of the longest-standing institution of business excellence, which is the Diamonds of the Greek Economy of Naftemporiki.

Today we turn the spotlight on the entire business life of the country, highlighting the healthiest growing companies – both large and small-medium. It is no coincidence that the ‘Diamonds’ were smaller businesses that subsequently grew.

This year’s event marks the end of a very interesting year for Naftemporiki, as this historic 100-year-old newspaper reached new records:

The pan-European distinction of the European Newspaper of the Year from the European Newspaper Award. The newspaper and its 20 special editions and inserts per year – synonymous with credible information – are gaining more and more subscribers.

The first place in traffic among all the economic sites in the country with 36 million views per month and 91,250 articles per year

The expansion of the influence of the Naftemporiki TV channel with 4.8 million views per month (according to Google data).

All these communication channels are at your disposal to promote the healthiest business practices.”