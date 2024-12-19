New promising startups with growth potential 

Promising innovative startups participated in the “4th WMF Startup Competition & Conference” held in Thessaloniki.

The “4th WMF Startup Competition & Conference” was held by the Entrepreneurship Center of the Greek-Italian Chamber of Thessaloniki in collaboration with the Search On-WeMakeFuture! Festival of Italy and in co-organization with the Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Enterprise Greece, as well as with the support of Elevate Greece.

The winner was the startup Travelr, which operates in the business travel sector. The first prize was claimed by 14 startups, which competed before a committee and presented a realistic business plan. The presentation of the idea was made in English and the committee was composed of Greek and Italian experts in the innovation ecosystem. The second prize was awarded to the startup c-BEMS and the third prize was awarded to AsthmaFit.

These three startups will participate in the global conference and international exhibition WeMakeFuture! Festival, which will take place in Bologna, Italy on June 4, 5 and 6, 2025, with the opportunity to present their idea to an international competition.

The special award for Artificial Intelligence was given to Travelr and the special award for social and environmental performance was granted to Meta Stevia Farm. Lancom, one of the sponsors of the event, also gave a special award to Travelr.

For the third consecutive year, the Start4Health innovation competition organized by the Pfizer Center for Digital Innovation (CDI) was also held in Thessaloniki, awarding two companies.

The first prize and a cash prize of 25,000 euros was awarded to SciDrones, for its innovative technology for detecting plastic pollution on coastlines, using images from drones.

The second prize and a cash prize of 10,000 euros was awarded to Aima Labs for its proposal for the use of artificial intelligence for blood smear analysis with the aim of more accurate and faster diagnosis of diseases.