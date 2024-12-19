PPA remains steadfast in its social policy

PPA S.A. concluded its large social contribution and support program in view of the Christmas and New Year holidays, with a series of various actions and initiatives, which aim to strengthen and provide broader support to the local community, the residents of the port municipality, children, and the company’s employees.

In collaboration with the Metropolis of Piraeus, the company supported the soup kitchens and delivered additional gifts to social structures in the wider area.

PPA S.A. continued its practical support to the local Social Grocers with its contribution on a monthly basis for the purchase of products and food that are necessary for their operation.

After expressing his wishes for a happy new year, the CEO of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, pointed out that the continuous contribution and support of society is an important pillar and priority in the company’s strategy. For this reason, PPA S.A. annually prepares the corporate social responsibility program, which it implements consistently and systematically.