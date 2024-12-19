Mytilineos: Decisive action needed to lower energy costs and create a level playing field

The need to take decisive action to lower energy costs and create a level playing field was highlighted by Evangelos Mytilineos, President and CEO of METLEN Energy & Metals and President of Eurometaux, in an article in Euractiv.

Mytilineos underlined the major challenges facing European industry, particularly in the non-ferrous metals sector, a sector that is the backbone of the energy and digital transition, as well as Europe’s defense armor.

Need for immediate political actions

He also stressed the need for immediate political actions that will reduce energy costs and strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy, such as the Green Pool and the simplification of procedures for Bilateral Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

Mytilineos pointed out that the energy crisis has led to the closure of 15 aluminum, silicon and zinc industrial plants in Europe, stressing that if immediate measures are not taken, Europe will continue to lose critical industrial sectors.

He also referred to the need for financial support to achieve the objectives of the European Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), such as the creation of new mines and recycling facilities, as well as the adoption of a Sovereignty Fund that will support strategic projects.