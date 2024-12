Cenergy and GEK TERNA are well placed to attain a 2 billion euro market valuation as listed companies on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Based on yesterday’s valuation, the former has a capitalization of 1.94 billion euros, while the latter follows closely at 1.90 billion euros.

Both are recording double-digit percentage growth in 2024, with their prospects looking promising for 2025 as well, if we take into account their ongoing business plan.