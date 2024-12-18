Sahinis leaves open the possibility of increases in water tariffs

The management of EYDAP left open the possibility of increases in water tariffs in the coming period, while referring to the projects to address the water shortage in Attica.

As the company’s CEO, Haris Sahinis, said in a press briefing, in implementation of the new regulatory framework, all the company’s cost data has been sent to the Waste, Energy and Water Regulatory Authority.

The process is currently at the stage of examining the data. The head of EYDAP refused to say whether there is a need to increase tariffs and when, saying that EYDAP’s obligation is to provide the data to the regulatory authority and for it to decide on the level of tariffs.

Measures against water scarcity

“We are on an orange alert, if it does not rain sufficiently and we do not take any initiative, there will be a water sufficiency problem in three to four years,” Sahinis noted, explaining the planning made by the water company.

As a long-term solution, the transfer of water to the Attica region from Lake Kremasta (the largest artificial lake in the country) between the prefectures of Aitoloakarnania and Evrytania is preferred. This is a project with an initial budget of 535 million euros (phase A 365 million and phase II 170 million euros), which, according to the CEO of EYDAP, will provide a solution to the water problem in Athens for the next 50 years.

EYDAP has also planned projects worth 400 million euros within five years for the optimal management of the water supply network.

The company’s investment plan also includes the replacement of water meters with smart meters, a project with a total budget of 300 million euros.