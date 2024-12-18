Shiamisis: The three moves that will change the story of Helleniq Energy

Helleniq Energy’s CEO, Andreas Shiamisis, is hiding many pleasant surprises for shareholders, in an effort to leave behind the adventure of the extraordinary taxation on last year’s profits, which translates into a burden of 223 million euros.

Shiamisis has already announced the distribution of an interim dividend of 61 million euros (0.20 euros/share), against the reduction in profitability as a result of the extraordinary tax.

The acquisition

Last week, the CEO of Helleniq Energy had another surprise in store, acquiring 50% of the share capital of Elpedison from the Italian Edison for 164+31 million euros, acquiring full control in the next few months.

The management’s plans for the next day are ambitious. “We are not taking the company to keep it as it is,” Shiamisis said a few days ago, revealing his intentions and projecting the increase of the market share to 10% by 2026 (from 6% today).

Bonus of 100 million euros

An additional tool in the hands of the management is DEPA Commercial, in which Helleniq Energy holds 35%. The goal is the complete divestment, with the CEO talking about a potential income of 200 million euros.

The most important thing, however, is that there is the intention to return 50%, i.e. 100 million euros, to shareholders in the form of an extraordinary dividend.