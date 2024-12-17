IPTO-Serverfarm collaboration for the operation of Data Centers in Greece

An agreement for the creation of the Gemini consortium, aimed at the development and operation of state-of-the-art hyperscale-ready Data Centers in Greece, was signed by IPTO and Serverfarm, a data center management company with a leading position in the global market.

The new strategic partnership is a milestone for the strengthening of the digital infrastructures of Greece and SE Europe, utilizing the Operator’s properties and facilities in Attica and other regions of the country.

The Gemini consortium will combine the know-how and resources of two leading organizations in their fields of activity. IPTO, as the operator of the national electricity transmission system and a key pillar of the Greek energy sector, will ensure the reliable and sustainable energy supply of the Data Centers in its privately owned facilities, with access to electricity, fiber optic networks as well as other operational resources.

Relying on its global experience in the development and operation of advanced Data Centers and its strong presence in the real estate market, Serverfarm will offer specialized knowledge and innovation, in order for the consortium to become a reference point for high-quality digital services in Greece.

Gemini plans to build and operate hyperscale-ready Data Centers in the greater Athens area, with the creation of facilities with a total capacity of up to 130 MW. These infrastructures will contribute to the creation of a strong digital ecosystem that will support the growing needs of cloud service providers, content delivery networks and businesses operating in Greece.

The consortium’s Data Centers will be developed with an emphasis on energy efficiency, using advanced cooling technologies and “green” energy from RES to minimize their environmental footprint. The consortium envisions Athens as a major digital hub in SE Europe, which will offer hyperscalers and other wholesale customers secure and reliable services, strengthening Greece’s position in the international data economy.