PPC plans to offer new products and personalized services

PPC plans to offer new products, value-added solutions, and personalized services, as announced at the 7th PPC Group Marketing Conference, held at Metropolitan Expo on December 13.

In an effort to facilitate its customers, PPC is introducing a personalized telephone service experience, new electronic tools and an easy-to-use digital account, an initiative to enhance inclusion, and new store hours.

Personalized telephone service

Aiming to further improve its customer service, PPC is designing a new model of customer telephone service by a specific, specialized representative, who will ensure a personal relationship, deep knowledge and immediate response. In early 2025, the service will begin to be provided free of charge, 24/7.

Innovative digital bill

A new digital bill, as well as a new QR code on the paper bill that will lead to a video with a digital representative (avatar) and explain the bill fields, will be put into effect by PPC in the first quarter of 2025, offering easy access and a detailed presentation of charges, consumption and history, as well as the possibility of direct payment without connecting to an application, facilitating customers who are not familiar with technology.

ElectricianPass: New electrical installation certification service

PPC launches the ElectricianPass service, which will be available from the first quarter of 2025, providing the possibility for an appointment tailored to the customer’s availability. Through ElectricianPass, customers will be able to charge the service to their account in a lump sum or with an installment plan.

Stores: Initiative to enhance inclusion – New opening hours

PPC launches an innovative sensory accessibility program in its stores in collaboration with the organization The Happy Act, to map spaces, introduce special markings and provide relaxation areas to better serve people with neurodiversity.

At the same time, for the immediate and quality service of its customers, adapting to the needs of local communities, PPC is changing the operating hours of its stores from Thursday, January 2, 2025. The stores will now operate from 8:00 to 15:00 every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday they will be open from 8:00 to 20:00.