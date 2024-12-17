Huawei launches European Logistics Hub in Greece

Huawei has announced the launch of its European Logistics Hub in Greece, which is expected to become a benchmark in the company’s global supply chain.

The state-of-the-art facility, which will be fully operational by the end of 2024, is a strategic initiative by Huawei in the country, confirming its commitment to promoting economic growth and innovation in the region.

Based at the Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT), the new hub will play a key role in transporting Huawei products across Europe, and in the future, to North Africa.

By integrating advanced digital transport and logistics solutions, the center is expected to contribute 7.8 million euros annually to the Greek economy, with a projected annual growth rate of 10%, while creating new jobs, further strengthening Greece’s leading position in the trade and logistics sectors in Europe.

Deputy Development Minister, Anna Mani-Papadimitriou, noted that “the creation of Huawei’s European Logistics Hub in Piraeus, an economic entity of global scope, constitutes a significant investment, which highlights the potential of Greece’s largest port as a gateway to Europe. The investment contributes to strengthening the domestic economy, creating new jobs and supporting the development of the supply chain. At the same time, it confirms the confidence of international investors in the prospects of our country, highlighting Greece as a transportation, commercial and technological hub with an important role in the new era of innovation and extroversion. Greece is a reliable and competitive partner for international investments, combining its geostrategic position with a stable and innovative business environment. Investments such as this one in Piraeus confirm our country’s ability to play a leading role in global supply chains and in the new era of technological development. Today, as Huawei celebrates 20 years of successful presence and action in Greece, I am confident that it will continue on the same dynamic path.”

PCT CEO, Captain Wang Jihang, stated: “Huawei’s choice of the port of Piraeus as a distribution hub for its products across Europe is a testament to the excellent, exemplary services provided by PCT. This decision, taken after a thorough evaluation, underlines our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency, technological innovation and the implementation of sustainable practices. It confirms what we have always believed: The port of Piraeus is not just a port, but a vital gateway, a cornerstone of global trade and a key player in Europe’s maritime logistics network.”