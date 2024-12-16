Entersoft-Softone Merger: A leader in Business Software

Olympia Group, owned by Panos Germanos, announced the integration of Entersoft and Softone into a single organization. The two companies together will have revenues of around 120 million euros with EBITDA exceeding 34 million euros.

The new organization is the leading provider of business software products and services in Greece, with an expanded portfolio of solutions that are used daily by more than 90,000 customers, a nationwide network of 700 partners, while employing more than 1,500 employees. It is worth noting that 2024 was an excellent year for both Entersoft and Softone, with a double-digit growth rate.

The new organization will focus on formulating a single strategy that will respond to the evolving needs of businesses. This strategy seeks to further strengthen the group’s presence in the market and consolidate its commercial superiority. It is based on the ability to implement investments with high added value, while at the same time creating more opportunities for professional development.

Common path

From the moment the two Greek IT companies joined the Olympia Group’s business umbrella, it was a given that they would follow a common path after a reasonable period. As emphasized by the shareholders, the merger of the two companies creates a leader in the business software sector in a constantly evolving digital ecosystem of Greece.

The new organization will continue to offer multiplying value for employees, partners, customers and the market, both in Greece and in other markets of Southeastern Europe (mainly in Cyprus, Romania and Bulgaria).

In the last two years, in addition to the continuous development of the Group’s core products and their strengthening with new modules and subsystems, the Entersoft Group has begun investing in software development for its entry into 3 new dynamic markets in which it has not been active until now. These markets concern small and micro enterprises, the Recruitment Management software market, the rapidly growing eCommerce market. Softone Group places particular emphasis on Cloud and cutting-edge technologies, on strategic acquisitions with strong targeting, on the expanded portfolio of business software solutions, but also on the steady penetration in international markets.