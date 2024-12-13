Start-ups: Funding for Greek startups to reach 555 million euros in 2024 

Capital of 555 million euros was invested in approximately 90 Greek startups in 2024, an increase of 15% compared to the previous year, according to the “Digital Transformation in Greece report”, compiled for the eighth consecutive year by the Found.ation with the support of the European organization EIT Digital (part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology). It should be noted that the corresponding European ecosystem recorded a slight decline of around 5%.

The funds were invested in approximately 90 Greek startups. It is particularly important that 62% of the new generation wants to start their own business in the next 3-5 years. However, they recognize that the biggest challenges they face are finding capital, market knowledge, product development, regulatory obstacles and finding the right co-founder-co-creator. Based on these data, 53% of young aspiring entrepreneurs are looking for guidance, 42% are open to acceleration programs, 37% prefer individual businesses, 54% aim to secure financing from investors or VC. Over time, the top ten most highly funded Greek startups are Viva Wallet, FlexCar, Blueground, D-Orbit, Skroutz, Spotawheel, EdgeQ, Axelera AI, Plum, Causaly. In 2024, the top ten most highly funded Greek startups are D-Orbit, Axelera AI, Blueground, Hellas Direct, Numa, Deepcure, iCOMAT, Plum, Connectly.ai, Kinvent.

According to D. Kalavros Gousios, co-founder of Found.ation and shareholder in Apeiron Ventures, the Greek startup ecosystem appears to be recovering in terms of funding, although it is still far from the historic highs of 2021, a year in which funding had reached 650 million euros.