PPC Group launches renewable energy production in Italy

PPC Group announced the operation of two new photovoltaic plants in Italy, with a total installed capacity of 32 MW, marking the Group’s entry into the Italian Renewable Energy Sources (RES) market.

These are the Carcarello and Luxenia plants in central Italy, with an installed capacity of 20 MW and 12 MW respectively.

Over 55,000 double-sided photovoltaic panels were used for the construction of the new photovoltaic plants, which will be completed within the next few days.

The estimated annual energy production of the two plants is expected to exceed 60 GWh, an amount sufficient to cover the energy needs of almost 15,000 households, according to the PPC Group. The operation of the two parks will prevent the emission of approximately 37,200 tons of CO2.

Mavros: The 2 photovoltaic plants are just the beginning

The Deputy CEO of PPC Group for Renewable Energy, Konstantinos Mavros, stated that “the entry of PPC Group into the Italian energy market demonstrates the Group’s strategy to be a dominant energy pillar in the wider region of Southeastern Europe. The two photovoltaic plants are just the beginning.”

Mavros added that “the company’s strategic plan foresees continuous project deliveries until 2027. We are constantly strengthening our green portfolio, with geographical and technological dispersion, in order to maximize the benefits from the green transition and the interconnected energy market.”

The two new photovoltaic plants are part of a broader agreement with Metlen Energy & Metals for RES projects in four countries in Southeastern Europe.

PPC Group expands its presence in Southeastern Europe

As PPC Group emphasized in its announcement, it is moving forward dynamically with the development of new RES projects, as new wind and photovoltaic plants are constantly being added to the company’s existing projects, which have already reached an installed capacity of approximately 5.5 GW. Of these, approximately 1.5 GW are located in Romania.

According to the three-year strategic plan, PPC Group will develop an additional 6.3 GW of RES in Greece and the wider region of Southeastern Europe by 2027, with the aim of increasing the installed capacity from RES to 11.8 GW in 2027. Already, today, over 60% of the RES that will be added are under construction or ready for construction. The two new photovoltaic parks in Italy are part of this plan.

The strategic plan of the PPC Group includes the entry into new markets such as Italy, Bulgaria and Croatia, i.e. neighboring countries with existing interconnections. Italy and Croatia are, according to the PPC Group, particularly important markets due to their interconnection capabilities and significant potential in the RES sector.

The main development arm of the PPC Group’s RES portfolio is the 100% subsidiary PPC Renewables which invests in energy from RES and energy storage. In addition to the large photovoltaic and wind projects it is constructing, the company is innovating in the Southeastern European market through projects that cover the entire range of renewable energy sources (wind, solar, water, geothermal and biomass).