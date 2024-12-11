Staikouras from New York: We stabilized the economy

The New York Stock Exchange in collaboration with the “Capital Link Invest Forum” organized for the 20th consecutive year, a special event entitled “GREEK AMERICAN ISSUER DAY” at the New York Stock Exchange, honoring Greece and the strong business ties between the US, Greek-US and Greek markets during which Greek-US and Greek-owned companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange rang the “Closing Bell” of the NYSE-New York Stock Exchange.

Present at the honorary event were the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras, the Deputy Minister of Energy Alexandra Sdoukou and the founder & CEO of the shipping company Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) Nikolaos Tsakos.

“5 years ago we promised to reduce debt and unemployment”

“This is the fifth time I am here. The first time was in 2019 and I had promised on behalf of the Greek government that Greece would return. And it did. We managed to stabilize the Greek economy, significantly reduce debt and unemployment,” the Minister of Infrastructure said.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) after the end of the Conference, Staikouras stated: “We are presenting the report of our actions in the last year, as we had committed to a year ago at the same conference. And indeed, as the political leadership of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, this year we delivered the Aktio-Amvrakia motorway and a significant section of the E65, we renewed the bus fleet in Athens and Thessaloniki and very recently we also delivered the metro in Thessaloniki, the most emblematic project of the capital. And we continue. We continue with methodical hard work and planning. So that at the end of the four-year period we can deliver more humane and more accessible transport for all citizens throughout the territory.”