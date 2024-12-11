Metlen completed two new RES projects in Chile

METLEN Energy & Metals announced the completion of two new large-scale photovoltaic plants (Tocopilla, 227 MW and Tamarico, 167 MW) in Chile, raising the country’s renewable energy production to 588 MW.

The two parks were inaugurated last week in the presence of Chilean national and local authorities and are part of a portfolio with a total investment of 460 million dollars. The portfolio includes the Willka photovoltaic parks (109.2 MW), inaugurated in December 2023, and Doña Antonia (86 MW), which began operations in August 2024.

The projects are designed to provide clean, 100% renewable energy to Enel Chile, under a power purchase agreement (PPA). It is noted that storage batteries (BESS) will be added to each station in 2025. At the same time, these projects are estimated to serve the annual energy consumption of more than 800,000 households, while preventing the emission of more than 240,000 tons of CO2 each year.

Juan Pablo Toledo, Country Manager of METLEN in Latin America, noted in a statement that “with the inauguration of Tocopoilla and Tamarico, the construction of our portfolio in Chile has been completed. We hope that these projects will contribute both to the sustainable development of the country and to the further development of METLEN’s presence in Latin America.”

METLEN has been active in Chile for more than 7 years. Prior to developing its own portfolio, the company had built over 600 MW in solar projects for major partners, including Enel, Mainstream, Atlas, Sonnedix and EnfraGen.