Exarchou: Structural reforms and a change in the production model required

Greece’s economy will continue to grow at least until the end of the decade, the president and CEO of AKTOR Group, Alexandros Exarchou, said speaking at the 26th annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, held in New York.

During a discussion with the CEO of Deloitte Greece, Dimitris Koutsopoulos, on the next steps that the Greek economy must take, Exarchou noted that the Greek government takes the market messages seriously and acknowledged that Greece has succeeded in restoring the markets’ confidence.

However, he stressed the need for reforms and a change in the country’s production model, while also speaking about the investments of 2 billion euros, which the AKTOR Group will implement in the coming period in new fields, such as Real Estate and RES.

On the economy and the production model

Exarchou noted that the main shareholders of the AKTOR Group and the new Attica Bank have invested over 500 million euros in Greece over the last years in the construction and banking sectors respectively, and described as a great success the fact that the Greek government has managed to change the image and perception that exists internationally for its economy, after ensuring government stability and implementing a pro-investment policy.

However, he pointed out the need to transform the economy towards a more productive and extroverted growth model.

The need for reforms

At the same time, Exarchou stressed the need to implement serious reforms in Greece, which will address problems of the past, such as bureaucracy and delays in the administration of justice, before we approach the debt service milestone in 2032, adding, at the same time, that investors need speed and security.