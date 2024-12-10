PPC: Share capital increase of 150 million euros for Fibergrid

PPC has decided to increase the share capital of its 100% subsidiary for Telecommunications, Fibergrid, by 150 million euros.

This increase will be made gradually, with 40 million to be paid immediately (within 15 days) and 110 million euros by the end of 2025.

Based on the most recently published data from PPC, it will have implemented 500,000 optical fiber connections to homes and businesses (FTTH) by the end of this year, while its goal is to reach 1.7 million by the end of 2025.

Regarding its telecommunications network, the energy company uses its wired aboveground network, which gives it the ability to implement it faster, compared to the FTTH networks of other providers in which the fiber is placed below the ground surface.

Based on market estimates, within 2025, PPC will begin operating in the retail sale of telecommunications services.

Other sectors

PPC is also entering other sectors related to Technologies. Among other things, it has announced the establishment of Data In Scale, a joint venture (DAMAC 55% – PPC 45%) for the development of a modern data center in Spata. The first phase of the project includes an investment of 150 million euros for a 12.5 MW power infrastructure, with the prospect of expansion to 25 MW.

Also, with the establishment of a subsidiary company, under the name PPC e-Money Services, PPC is also entering the sector of electronic transactions.