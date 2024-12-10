Greece to pump 3.3 bln euros of liquidity into market in 2025

The total value of financing sources for investment projects of small and medium-sized, large and newly established enterprises that will be activated in 2025 is estimated to reach almost 3.3 billion euros.

The above amount is based on the calls for investment support, both from the development law and from the NSRF and specifically from the operational program “Competitiveness 2021 -2027.”

However, the domestic banking sector, the European Investment Bank (EIB), as well as individuals who will invest in mutual funds will have a significant participation in this mobilization to cover the investment gap. Of course, the Greek State will also participate, since the incentives also include tax exemptions.

The timely and successful activation of the new liquidity line is a priority for the co-responsible Ministries of Development and National Economy and Finance and a commitment for the relevant ministers, Takis Theodorikakos and Nikos Papathanasis, who have assumed the relevant responsibility.

It should be noted that in the new year, special emphasis will be placed on the investment plans of large enterprises, which according to the government plan can change the production model and create more and better-paid jobs.

Moreover, the recent expansion of activities that will be included in the flagship investments, such as the shipbuilding sector and critical raw materials, serve this goal.

Emphasis will also be placed on border areas, as well as areas affected by natural disasters. This certainly does not mean that small and medium-sized enterprises will be left out of aid, as all resources related to the NSRF and the financial tools of the Hellenic Development Bank concern them exclusively.

Development Law

The Development Law will play a key role in stimulating investment activity, which, with targeted interventions to be enacted in the near future, will give weight to the manufacturing sector, seeking through incentives to support the implementation of large investment projects.

Guarantee Fund

In addition to the grants and tax exemptions to support investments under the development law, a special guarantee fund will be set up for large enterprises. The Ministry of Development is already working with the EIB to activate the relevant fund with initial resources of 300 million euros.

Hellenic Development Bank

The role of the Hellenic Development Bank (HDB) is also crucial for the financing of businesses, as together with NSRF funds, it also mobilizes bank resources.

In addition to the existing financial tools, the HDB is also planning to activate new liquidity lines in cooperation with commercial and cooperative banks.

In this context, additional financing is expected for the TEPIX III Loan Fund, through which loans of approximately 240 million euros will be granted on favorable terms to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Equifund II

The activation of Equifund II, managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), is also expected in the new year.

The fund will support investments in life sciences and health, as well as investments with environmental and social sustainability, with the aim of bringing at least 400 million euros to the start-up market, including leveraged private resources.

Most of the NSRF resources have been allocated

Through the operational program “Competitiveness 2021 – 2027”, which is the main program to support small and medium-sized enterprises, 29 programs with a total budget of 2.7 million euros have already been activated. It should be noted that due to the front-loaded activation of this program, most of the resources have already been allocated. However, there will still be some programs to support small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the creation of new ones.

In particular, based on the planning of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, a special budget program of 250 million euros (public expenditure) will be announced in the near future to support existing small and medium-sized enterprises. The program is in the planning phase, in order to finalize the activities eligible for support.

A special program, with a budget of 100 million euros, will also be established to support self-employment for young graduates and existing professionals.