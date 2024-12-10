Metlen: Bauxite exploration in Ghana is part of the EU’s Global Gateway

METLEN strengthens Europe’s strategic autonomy in critical raw materials by receiving significant support from the European Union’s Global Gateway for its investment in Ghana.

Τhe project concerns the exploration and exploitation of bauxite deposits, and it is included in the list of flagship projects for 2025.

The support highlights the strategic importance of the project, while at the same time confirming METLEN’s role as a catalyst for promoting international collaborations and sustainable investments, as well as for strengthening Europe’s strategic autonomy in critical raw materials.

Global Gateway supports investments with the participation of European companies in countries outside the European Union in the sectors of energy, transport, health and education, with a priority for 2025 in Africa and the Western Balkans. The Global Gateway flagship projects include European investments that promote competitiveness, strengthen supply chains and contribute to the “green” transition of the global economy. METLEN’s investment is among the 46 projects on the 2025 list, which combine public and private investments in third countries, with the aim of promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Critical raw materials

The “Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Project in Ghana” is part of the European Union’s broader strategy to enhance access to critical raw materials and ensure strategic autonomy. It is worth noting that international markets are currently experiencing intense pressure in the bauxite and alumina sector, with demand exceeding supply.

METLEN’s project in Ghana focuses on the exploitation of the rich bauxite deposits in the Ninayhin-Mpasaaso area, where geological reserves have been estimated at approximately 300 million tonnes.

The company is currently conducting feasibility studies for the development of the project and according to the schedule, these will be completed in 2025, when decisions will be made on the next steps in development.

It also stressed in an announcement that it remains committed to its strategy of securing diverse sources of supply on a global scale.

At the same time, as the largest bauxite producer in the EU, METLEN contributes to reducing the EU’s dependence on external suppliers and supports the local aluminum industry, aiming to strengthen the resilience of supply chains and the overall competitiveness of the EU.