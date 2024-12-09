Thessaloniki: Cruise on a dynamic trajectory in 2025

Cruises in Thessaloniki are expected to move on a dynamic trajectory in 2025, as the planned arrivals show, with the leading international companies not only making their presence in the city more intense, but also planning the arrival of more and more luxury ships to the port.

The cruise sector has broken all records over the current year, but it seems that it will perform even better in 2025.

78 cruise ship arrivals have already been scheduled

According to the data posted on the website of OLTH SA (8/12/2024), for 2025, 78 cruise ships have already planned their arrival at the port of Thessaloniki.

Based on current data on the website of OLTH SA, the 2025 cruise season will open in Thessaloniki on 4/2/2025 with the arrival and…overnight stay of the “Celebrity Infinity” at 10.30 from Piraeus and its departure the next day (5/2/2025) at 14.00, with destination Kusadasi, Turkey.

The 78th cruise ship expected to arrive at the port of Thessaloniki for 2025 -based on the program posted on the organization’s website (8/12/2024)- is the “Celestyal Journey”, arriving on 16/11/2025 at 12.30 pm from Piraeus and departing at 17.00 for Kusadasi, Turkey.

In 2023, 68 cruise ships arrived at the port of Thessaloniki.

The port of Thessaloniki has dynamically entered the cruise map, as it is located in a strategic geographical position as one of the few ports worldwide that the cruise departure point is in the heart of the city, which is located very close to very important sights and monuments of Northern Greece, such as ancient Pella, Vergina, Mount Athos and Amphipolis.

Thessaloniki is a modern European and multicultural city in the center of Northern Greece and the main gateway to the Balkans and the wider region of Southeastern, Central and Eastern Europe, with 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and more than 30 museums within walking distance of the port.

It is the first and only city in Greece to become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for offering a creative gastronomic experience. It offers a wealth of choices and once visitors get to know the city’s attractions they want to explore more.

Today, more than ever, Thessaloniki and the wider region offer cruise visitors unique and unforgettable cultural, historical, archaeological and gastronomic experiences.

In collaboration with local, national and international entities, the Thessaloniki Port Authority SA implements actions and actively participates in events and exhibitions for the further development of cruising, promoting Thessaloniki and the wider region as an ideal destination for cruise ships and cruise passengers in Northern Greece.