Economic aid for energy saving interventions extended to tenants

Greece has secured financing from the Recovery Fund for the new energy saving program “Exoikonomo 2025” that will be announced in the next few days with an increased budget for energy saving interventions. The program includes special provisions for those affected by natural disasters, people with disabilities and families with many children, while long-term tenants will also be eligible for subsidies.

The new program will cover interventions in first (permanent) residences for the replacement of window frames, thermal insulation, heating/cooling systems, solar water heaters and smart systems.

More specifically, the following are provided for, among other things:

– In addition to homeowners, tenants will also be able to join the program, provided that the remaining duration of the lease contract is at least 7 years.

– The maximum eligible budget for energy upgrade interventions is set at 35,000 euros (from 24,750 euros in the previous program).

– Income categories are limited to two, from five previously: Those with an individual income of up to 5,000 euros and a family income of up to 10,000 euros per year, and all others in the second.

For the first income category, the investment support rate is 95% or 100% for those affected in Thessaly and those affected by the Arkalochori earthquake.

For the second category, the support rates are 80% for families with disabled members, those affected in Thessaly and those affected by the Arkalochori earthquake, 65% for families with four or more children and 50% for others.

An additional 114 million will be allocated to special categories of beneficiaries, out of the 434 million, which is the total budget of the program.

-The projects must be completed within eight months from the date of issuance of the application, instead of 12 as foreseen in the previous program.