Metlen invests 300 million in critical raw materials

Metlen’s commitment to contributing to the European production of critical raw materials is proved by the new investment of 300 million euros for the production of alumina and bauxite, as well as the creation of a new gallium production unit, which were highlighted in a post on Linkedin by the head of the Group, Evangelos Mytilineos.

In particular, the president and CEO of METLEN Energy & Metals pointed out, among other things, that Europe’s dependence on critical and strategic raw materials has worsened due to the lack of a favorable policy for existing industries.

It is noted that the three aforementioned materials are included in the EU’s list of Critical and Strategic Raw Materials.

“As the new Commission begins its term, we look forward to seeing measurable and immediate incentives – as well as the removal of obstacles – for European mining and metallurgical companies to participate in the production of these raw materials,” he added.