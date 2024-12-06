Energy Ministry announces electricity subsidies for December

The Ministry of Environment and Energy announced the extraordinary economic support for electricity bills regarding the December consumption.

Specifically, the subsidies for electricity in household tariffs and for all services of the main and non-main residence, without income criteria and regardless of provider, are as follows:

For monthly consumption up to 500kWh, the subsidy is at 15/MWh or 1.5 cents/kWh. This category covers 90% of households in Greece.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy noted that the subsidies concern consumers who are contracted to variable electricity tariffs.

For households included in the Social Household Tariff, the subsidy amounts to 35/MWh or 3.5 cents/kWh for all consumption.

The total cost of the subsidy for December amounts to 20.5 million and is covered by the Energy Transition Fund.

The Ministry of Environment and Energy pointed out that the weighted average price of the “green tariff” for the 3 largest suppliers in market share in Low Voltage (over 80% of household consumption), including the December subsidy, amounts to 141.7/MWh or 14.17 cents/kWh.