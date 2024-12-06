HELLENiQ ENERGY: New 110 MW RES project portfolio

Rapidly implementing the strategic transformation plan “Vision2025”, HELLENiQ ENERGY added to its portfolio, through its subsidiary HELLENiQ Renewables, 110 MW photovoltaic projects in the Prefecture of Kozani.

This is, as the company announced, a cluster of 6 photovoltaic plants, with double-sided panels and latest generation automation systems for monitoring and controlling production, which are connected to the new Kozani Extra High Voltage Center (EHV), operating as a single project.

They have already been in full commercial operation since May 2024 and have long-term corporate PPAs for the supply of “green” electricity to a leading international company.

The total annual production potential amounts to 175 GWh, powering over 41,000 households with clean, low-emission energy, while the benefit in terms of carbon dioxide emission reduction is estimated at 98,000 tons per year.

HELLENiQ ENERGY’s second largest park in Greece

The acquisition of this portfolio follows an agreement with Lightsource bp. The project is HELLENiQ ENERGY’s second largest park with photovoltaic systems in Greece. Together with the existing 204.3 MW park, also in Kozani, they mark the largest integrated investment in PV in the region, with a total capacity exceeding 314 MW.

Upon the completion of these parks, the Group’s total production capacity will reach 500 MW, with an annual production of 1 TWh, moving forward with the implementation of HELLENiQ ENERGY’s strategic plan, which initially foresees 1 GW of installed capacity from RES.

Investments of over 500 million euros

“Investments in new RES in Greece have already exceeded 500 million euros, making the Group one of the most important contributors to the country’s energy transition. Moreover, the majority of the projects concern new units and not acquisitions of existing operating parks, HELLENiQ ENERGY emphasized.

They are part of the Group’s production model and do not simply constitute a construction and sales activity, while a large part of the investments came from the utilization mainly of the Group’s export profitability and equity, within the framework of the new “Vision 2025” strategy.

Beyond business performance, these specific investments lead to a reduction in the Group’s carbon footprint by 560,000 tons, while providing the Greek system and consumers with electricity equal to 2% of the total annual demand in Greece, and at competitive prices, in the midst of a particularly difficult period.”