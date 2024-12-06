Stylianidis: Decarbonization the biggest challenge in the shipping sector

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, described the synergies between the public and private sectors as necessary for the renewal of the coastal shipping fleet on barren routes, referring to the decarbonization of shipping, which he described as the greatest challenge.

Speaking at a shipping forum of the Hellenic-French Chamber of Commerce, he said that Greece is already implementing the Public-Private Partnership model in the coastal shipping sector for barren routes, providing investors with strong cash flow predictability, but also making green investment financially viable.

Referring to Greece’s decarbonization strategy, he described it as the biggest challenge in the shipping sector to address the climate crisis, while highlighting the need for global solutions, sustainable, practical and effective that can be implemented “on the ground”, always with radicalism but in a realistic context.

“Together with my EU colleagues, Greece is shaping the relevant EU proposals, combining the Greenhouse Fuel Standard (GFS) with a greenhouse gas pricing mechanism,’ said Stylianidis, while also referring to the IMO strategy that sets the goal of net zero emissions in international shipping by 2050. He also referred to the required financing of the energy transition – from green ports to the production and use of green marine fuels, assuring that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and he personally will work in the best possible way to support the shipping sector within the framework of the EU and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).