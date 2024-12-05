National Bank supports the extroversion of the Greek technology & innovation ecosystem

Greece has been on an upward trajectory over the last years, with many talented entrepreneurs, a number of start-ups and some of the most innovative ideas, which create all the conditions for significant technological progress. In this context, this year, for the first time, Greece participated with a large delegation in Slush 2024, one of the largest international technology and innovation conferences, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders from all over the world.

This specific initiative by Endeavor Greece, supported by the National Bank, the Hellenic Development Bank of Investment (HDBI) and AEGEAN, was a great success, with the Greek delegation consisting of 100 leading entrepreneurs, investors and government officials from Greece, giving them access to strategic partnerships and networking at a global level.

National Bank, with its long-standing active role in technology and innovation, both at the corporate and national level, and consistently acting as a catalyst for development, recognizes the dynamics of the Greek ecosystem and actively supports the development of Greek startups, with innovative tools and flexible solutions that meet their modern requirements. Remaining true to these commitments, the Bank supported and participated in the Greek mission, whose members represented, with the key message “We are an Innovation Nation”, the Greek technology and innovation ecosystem at a global level and spoke with entrepreneurs and funds about innovation opportunities in and outside Greece.