National Investment Fund to be fully operational in the second half of 2025

The full operation of the National Investment Fund will begin in the second half of 2025, as announced in the context of the 2nd Growthfund Summit of the Superfund / Growthfund.

“Our homeland is once again attractive for significant investments and is moving at growth rates higher than the European average. Unemployment has decreased from 17.5% to 9.3% and the minimum wage has increased by 28% in the last three years,” Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in his greeting that was read in the context of the conference and specifically at the beginning of the discussion on “The New Growthfund Investment Fund: Expectations and Prospects.”

“The Ministry of Development and the Superfund are in close cooperation to promote actions and infrastructure that our country needs, for prosperity and progress with social cohesion and solidarity, for more jobs, sustainable and balanced development,” he added.

The deputy CEO and executive member of the Board of Directors of Growthfund, Stefanos Giourelis, presented the roadmap for the new Investment Fund, specifying the start of its full operation in the second half of 2025. As he said, over the last three years, the creation of the New Investment Fund as an independent subsidiary of the Superfund was one of the most ambitious and strategic goals, in order to evolve into the country’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

During the discussion, Giourelis spoke of an independent organization, with modern governance, specialized management and high-level investment capabilities. “Its goal is not only to utilize the existing funds of 300 million euros, but also to attract foreign investments and create significant economic value for the country and for the citizens in the long term,” he noted.

He also added that the design is in the final phase in collaboration with Black Rock, in order to ensure that best practices are adopted, which will ensure transparency, independence and effective decisions. “We have initiated discussions and consultations with private funds in the country, on the one hand to inform about what we are doing and on the other hand to explore possible collaborations or synergies,” he said, focusing on projects that will ensure long-term and sustainable returns, such as green development, technology and high-quality infrastructure.