Enaon (Italgas Group): Investments of 1 billion euros by 2030 to support Greece’s green transition

Italgas has planned investments of 1 billion euros in Greece as part of the Group’s 2024-2030 Strategic Plan.

This investment program will be implemented by its subsidiary, Enaon, focusing on four key pillars to support Greece’s ongoing green transition:

-Accessibility of areas not yet connected to the natural gas distribution network and participation in the gradual elimination of the most polluting fuels, such as lignite and coal.

-Digital transformation of the network, including the replacement of conventional meters with “H2 ready” smart meters.

-Development of renewable gases, mainly biomethane and green hydrogen, to strengthen decarbonization efforts.

-Utilization of the existing network so that energy infrastructure becomes more flexible and ready for a more sustainable energy future.

“Enaon’s contribution to Greece’s development is tangible”

The plan will last seven years and is in line with the Group’s growth path.

“This Plan brings 1 billion euros to Greece, ” Italgas’ CEO Paolo Gallo stated and underlined the development path of the country’s energy infrastructure. A path that passes through the continuous strengthening of Greek know-how, using the experience acquired in Italy to reduce the time for implementing cutting-edge technologies and network development. The digital transformation of the network, the adoption of the DANA platform for its full automation and the installation of Nimbus, the ‘H2 ready’ smart meter, will immediately mark the revolution of green gases. Enaon’s contribution to Greece’s development is practical and substantial: it actively promotes a green transition which, regardless of ideologies, guarantees security, sustainability and cost competitiveness for households and businesses.”